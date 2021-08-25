Left Menu

Cabinet approves FDI proposal for ₹15,000 cr investment in M/s Anchorage Infrastructure

The investment will be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and also to the Airport sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:14 IST
Cabinet approves FDI proposal for ₹15,000 cr investment in M/s Anchorage Infrastructure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the FDI proposal for an investment of upto ₹15,000crore in M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd, an Indian investment holding incorporated specifically for the purpose of investment in infrastructure and the construction-development sectors which may include transport and logistics etc. along with downstream investment in the airport sector and aviation-related businesses and services.

The investment also includes the transfer of a share of Bangalore International airport Limited to Anchorage and an investment of Rs. 950 crore in M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd by 2726247 Ontariao Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OAC which is the administrator of OMERS', one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans.

The investment will be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and also to the Airport sector. The investment will considerably substantiate the government of India's plan to develop world-class Airport and transport-related infrastructure through private partnership. The investment will also be a significant boost to the recently announced National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), as it will help fund leasing out of state-owned infrastructure assets which involve handling assets like roads, railways, airports, sports stadiums, power transmission lines and gas pipelines to private operators. M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd. is proposing to make downstream investments in some of the sectors covered under the NMP.

The investment will also lead to direct employment generation as the sector in which M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd. is proposing to make downstream investments are capital and employment-intensive sector. The investment will also generate indirect employment during construction and ancillary activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021