Cabinet approves FDI proposal for ₹15,000 cr investment in M/s Anchorage Infrastructure

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the FDI proposal for an investment of upto ₹15,000crore in M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd, an Indian investment holding incorporated specifically for the purpose of investment in infrastructure and the construction-development sectors which may include transport and logistics etc. along with downstream investment in the airport sector and aviation-related businesses and services.

The investment also includes the transfer of a share of Bangalore International airport Limited to Anchorage and an investment of Rs. 950 crore in M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd by 2726247 Ontariao Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OAC which is the administrator of OMERS', one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans.

Advertisement

The investment will be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and also to the Airport sector. The investment will considerably substantiate the government of India's plan to develop world-class Airport and transport-related infrastructure through private partnership. The investment will also be a significant boost to the recently announced National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), as it will help fund leasing out of state-owned infrastructure assets which involve handling assets like roads, railways, airports, sports stadiums, power transmission lines and gas pipelines to private operators. M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd. is proposing to make downstream investments in some of the sectors covered under the NMP.

The investment will also lead to direct employment generation as the sector in which M/s Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd. is proposing to make downstream investments are capital and employment-intensive sector. The investment will also generate indirect employment during construction and ancillary activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)