POWERGRID commissions 765 kV D/C Vindhyachal –Varanasi Transmission Line

POWERGRID presently has 172,154 km of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:16 IST
The 190-km long transmission line transverses tough geographical areas and crosses four rivers Ganga, Gopad, Meyar & Sone. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has commissioned the 765 Kilo Volt (kV) Double Circuit (D/C) Vindhyachal –Varanasi Transmission Line. This has been done by its wholly-owned subsidiary PVTSL as per the scheduled target.

This transmission line corridor shall provide strong connectivity between Northern Region (NR) and Western Region (WR) and facilitate the reliable flow of power, benefitting the overall social and economic system, by enabling the reliable flow of power to industries and households in Northern Region, Western Region and the entire country. With the commissioning of this link, the inter-regional power transfer capacity of the national grid has been enhanced by 4200 MW, taking the total capacity to 110750 MW in the country.

The 190-km long transmission line transverses tough geographical areas and crosses four rivers Ganga, Gopad, Meyar & Sone. The 92-km portion of this transmission line passes through Madhya Pradesh and the remaining 98-km passes through Uttar Pradesh. This project has been acquired by POWERGRID under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB).

Recently, POWERGRID through its subsidiary, POWERGRID Jawaharpur Firozabad Transmission Ltd, has commissioned a Transmission system for the Evacuation of Power from 2x660 MW Jawaharpur Thermal Power Project and constructed a 400 kV Sub-station at Firozabad along with associated transmission lines.

POWERGRID presently has 172,154 km of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99%.

(With Inputs from PIB)

