Left Menu

Committee to resume Expropriation Bill public hearings in Free State

The committee had earlier this year suspended the public participation process due to concerns relating to the high infection rates of COVID-19 in the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:20 IST
Committee to resume Expropriation Bill public hearings in Free State
The committee had earlier this year suspended the public participation process due to concerns relating to the high infection rates of COVID-19 in the province. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure will from Thursday resume a four-day public hearing programme on the Expropriation Bill in the Free State.

The committee had earlier this year suspended the public participation process due to concerns relating to the high infection rates of COVID-19 in the province.

"Following consultation with various stakeholders, including the provincial Department of Health, we felt that it was reasonably safe to resume the hearings in the Free State, where the rates of infection are currently low.

"However, we remain cognizant of the challenges posed by COVID-19 and we will strive to ensure adherence to COVID-19 regulations and non-pharmaceutical interventions," said committee chairperson Nolitha Ntobongwana.

The first hearings will be held at Samson Sifuthi Hall in N Section, Botshabelo, at 10 am.

The purpose of the Expropriation Bill is to repeal the existing Expropriation Act of 1975 to provide a common framework, in line with the Constitution; guide the processes and procedures for the expropriation of property by organs of State;

and to provide for certain instances where expropriation with no compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

In line with Parliament's strategic objective of enhancing access to the work of Parliament, the legislative process and improving public participation in general, the committee resolved to visit all provinces to garner public views on the proposed legislation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021