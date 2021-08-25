Policeman accused of harassing woman transferred

A policeman has been transferred from Erode district to Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district for allegedly harassing a woman.

Sources in the Police Department said on Wednesday the woman working in the Judiciary Department lodged a complaint stating that the policeman kept calling her on the mobile phone and harassing her. Following this, an inquiry was held and the accused transferred, the sources said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)