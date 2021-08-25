Left Menu

Policeman accused of harassing woman transferred

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:17 IST
A policeman has been transferred from Erode district to Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district for allegedly harassing a woman.

Sources in the Police Department said on Wednesday the woman working in the Judiciary Department lodged a complaint stating that the policeman kept calling her on the mobile phone and harassing her. Following this, an inquiry was held and the accused transferred, the sources said.

