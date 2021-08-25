Left Menu

Indonesian navy seizes oil tanker wanted in Cambodia

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Navy Live
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's navy said Wednesday that it seized an oil tanker that was wanted by Cambodian authorities on suspicion of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil.

The Bahamas-flagged tanker MT Strovolos was detained in waters off Indonesia's Riau islands in late July, the navy said in a statement. The captain and 18 other crew members — made up of Bangladeshi, Indian and Myanmar nationals — were also detained.

After they were detained, the crew members were sent to quarantine before their case was processed by investigators, the navy said.

The captain of the tanker, a Bangladesh national, is suspected of anchoring in Indonesian territory without permission and faces up to one year in prison and maximum fine of 200 million rupiah (USD 13,900) if found guilty.

When it was seized, the tanker had about 298,000 barrels of oil on board, the statement said.

Indonesian authorities In January seized an Iranian-flagged tanker and a Panamanian-flagged tanker on suspicion of illegally transferring oil in Indonesian waters. They were released after a four-month detention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

