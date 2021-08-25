Left Menu

NCL and Miniratna intensify campaign against malnutrition

Under this CSR project, Dudhichua Area of NCL will spend an amount of more than Rs. 23 lakhs in various phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 17:40 IST
NCL and Miniratna intensify campaign against malnutrition
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna company under the Ministry of Coal has further intensified its campaign against malnutrition in the surrounding areas of its Mining operations, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

An MoU has been signed between NCL and District Administration, Singrauli, to initiate and run Project "Bachpan", with a commitment to eradicate the menace of child malnutrition in and around the surrounding areas of NCL.

Under this CSR project, Dudhichua Area of NCL will spend an amount of more than Rs. 23 lakhs in various phases.

Shri Anurag Kumar, General Manager of Dudhichua Project, NCL, and Shri Rajesh Ram Gupta, District Program Officer, Women & Child Development, Singrauli, signed the MoU.

This Social Welfare program will cater to the nutritional needs of more than 260 undernourished children through seven Nutrition Centers, which are planned to be started in existing Anganwadis in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh. This initiative will ensure the malnourished children's good health and wellbeing.

Senior officials from the Singrauli based Coal PSU and District Administration were also present on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021