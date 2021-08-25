Karnataka CM in Delhi on 2-day visit to discuss state issues with Central ministers
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai is in the national capital on a two-day visit to discuss state issues such as agriculture and irrigation projects with the central ministers.
Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, state Health Minister K Sudhakar, and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani have accompanied Bommai.
''I am going to meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to discussion various schemes, including doubling the income of farmers,'' Bommai told reporters here.
The Karnataka chief minister said he will meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discuss issues related to the Mekedatu project, Mahadayi, and the Bhadra rivers.
He is also scheduled to meet Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Health Minister Manasukh Mandaviya on Thursday.
On the gang-rape reports in Mysore, the chief minister said a direction has been issued to the police chief to take appropriate action.
