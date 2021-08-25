Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech stocks push Nasdaq to record high; S&P 500 subdued

25-08-2021
The Nasdaq opened at a record high on Wednesday, lifted by gains in technology-related stocks, while broader markets remained subdued ahead of a U.S. monetary policy update this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.5 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35388.77. The S&P 500 rose 4.2 points, or 0.09%, to 4490.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 19.2 points, or 0.13%, to 15039.027 at the opening bell.

