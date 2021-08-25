Pemex CEO says platform fire could have been caused by gas leak
A deadly weekend fire at on offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico operated by Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) could have been caused by a gas leak, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday.
The scorched remains of people missing after the fire may have been found, Romero added.
