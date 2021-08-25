Pemex CEO says platform fire could have been caused by gas leak

A deadly weekend fire at on offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico operated by Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) could have been caused by a gas leak, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday.

The scorched remains of people missing after the fire may have been found, Romero added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)