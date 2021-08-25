Stocks open mixed on Wall Street; S&P 500 still near record

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big tech companies gain while health care and other sectors fall. The S&P 500 was little changed in the early going Wednesday, a day after setting its 50th record high for the year. The gains for tech helped push the Nasdaq composite up 0.2per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly lower. TurboTax maker Intuit rose 2.6per cent after posting strong results for its most recent quarter. Overseas markets were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose slightly to 1.30per cent and crude oil prices edged higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)