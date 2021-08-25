Maha govt launches mission Vatsalya for women who lost their husbands to COVID-19

Maharastra's Minister for Women and Child Development, Yashomati Thakur on Wednesday launched a scheme, 'Mission Vatsalya' for women who lost their husbands to COVID-19. Mission Vatsalya is aimed to serve around 18 benefits, schemes, services to such women from rural areas with impoverished backgrounds.

As per the state government data, in the last one and a half years, around 15,095 women lost their husbands to COVID-19. Out of them, the number of women who have been listed by the district task force is 14,661. Efforts are being made by the Department of Women and Child Development to provide 18 different services to help such women as well as help them to get the certificates they need. This includes a number of schemes like Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Gharkul Yojana for these women.

The staff of the Women and Child Development Department, Child Development Project Officer, Local Unit Officer, and staff, as well as Anganwadi Sevika, are going to the homes of such women and providing them these services. The department has reached about ten and a half thousand women in the state and WCD minister Adv Yashomati Thakur is confident that they will get various benefits soon. As per the data given by the Child Development Department of Maharastra, 405 applications have been filed for the benefit of the Shravanbal Seva state pension scheme. Applications have been received from 1,209 women to avail the benefits of the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme.

So far, 10,349 applications have been received from the women contacted by the department of women and child development. (ANI)

