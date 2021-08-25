Traditional snake boat race held this year with 3 boats, due to COVID-19 curbs

Left Menu

Kerala's famed annual traditional Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race was held on Wednesday, with just three snake-boats, due to the prevalent COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Aranmula (Kerala) | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:15 IST
Kerala's boat race held only with 3 sanke-boats due to the state's COVID-19 condition. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's famed annual traditional Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race was held on Wednesday, with just three snake-boats, due to the prevalent COVID-19 situation in the state. The Aranmula Boat Race is one of the oldest riverboat festival in Kerala held annually during Onam.

This time due to COVID-19 it was a low key symbolic affair with three palliyodams (snakeboats), filled with a total of 120 people, racing across the Pampa river. Accompanied by the singing of folk songs and percussion beats, each boat was permitted only 40 persons on board.

Before the Covid pandemic, every year the ritualistic race used to witness over 50 boats participated and draw huge crowds, including tourists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

