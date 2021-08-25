Left Menu

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of U.S. Open men's singles champions

25-08-2021
List of U.S. Open men's singles champions since the Open Era began in 1968: 2020 - Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6)

2019 - Rafael Nadal (Spain) beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 2018 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3

2017 - Nadal beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-4 2016 - Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Djokovic 6-7(1) 6-4 7-5 6-3

2015 - Djokovic beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 2014 - Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-3 6-3 6-3

2013 - Nadal beat Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1 2012 - Andy Murray (Britain) beat Djokovic 7-6(10) 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2

2011 - Djokovic beat Nadal 6-2 6-4 6-7(3) 6-1 2010 - Nadal beat Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2

2009 - Del Potro beat Federer 3-6 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-2 2008 - Federer beat Murray 6-2 7-5 6-2

2007 - Federer beat Djokovic 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 2006 - Federer beat Andy Roddick (U.S.) 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1

2005 - Federer beat Andre Agassi (U.S.) 6-3 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1 2004 - Federer beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-0 7-6 6-0

2003 - Roddick beat Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain) 6-3 7-6 6-3 2002 - Pete Sampras (U.S.) beat Agassi 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4

2001 - Hewitt beat Sampras 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 2000 - Marat Safin (Russia) beat Sampras 6-4 6-3 6-3

1999 - Agassi beat Todd Martin (U.S.) 6-4 6-7 6-7 6-3 6-2 1998 - Patrick Rafter (Australia) beat Mark Philippoussis (Australia) 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-0

1997 - Rafter beat Greg Rusedski (Britain) 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 1996 - Sampras beat Michael Chang (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 7-6(3)

1995 - Sampras beat Agassi 6-4 6-3 4-6 7-5 1994 - Agassi beat Michael Stich (Germany) 6-1 7-6 7-5

1993 - Sampras beat Cedric Pioline (France) 6-4 6-4 6-3 1992 - Stefan Edberg (Sweden) beat Sampras 3-6 6-4 7-6 6-2

1991 - Edberg beat Jim Courier (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 6-0 1990 - Sampras beat Agassi 6-4 6-3 6-2

1989 - Boris Becker (Germany) beat Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 7-6 1-6 6-3 7-6 1988 - Mats Wilander (Sweden) beat Lendl 6-4 4-6 6-3 5-7 6-4

1987 - Lendl beat Wilander 6-7 6-0 7-6 6-4 1986 - Lendl beat Miloslav Mecir (Czechoslovakia) 6-4 6-2 6-0

1985 - Lendl beat John McEnroe (U.S.) 7-6 6-3 6-4 1984 - McEnroe beat Lendl 6-3 6-4 6-1

1983 - Jimmy Connors (U.S.) beat Lendl 6-3 6-7 7-5 6-0 1982 - Connors beat Lendl 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4

1981 - McEnroe beat Bjorn Borg (Sweden) 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 1980 - McEnroe beat Borg 7-6 6-1 6-7 5-7 6-4

1979 - McEnroe beat Vitas Gerulaitis (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 6-3 1978 - Connors beat Borg 6-4 6-2 6-2

1977 - Guillermo Vilas (Argentina) beat Connors 2-6 6-3 7-5 6-0 1976 - Connors beat Borg 6-4 3-6 7-6 6-4

1975 - Manuel Orantes (Spain) beat Connors 6-4 6-3 6-3 1974 - Connors beat Ken Rosewall (Australia) 6-1 6-0 6-1

1973 - John Newcombe (Australia) beat Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia) 6-4 1-6 4-6 6-2 6-2 1972 - Ilie Nastase (Romania) beat Arthur Ashe (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-7 6-4 6-3

1971 - Stan Smith (U.S.) beat Kodes 3-6 6-3 6-2 7-6 1970 - Rosewall beat Tony Roche (Australia) 2-6 6-4 7-6 6-3

1969 - Rod Laver (Australia) beat Roche 7-9 6-1 6-2 6-2 1968 - Ashe beat Tom Okker (Netherlands) 14-12 5-7 6-3 3-6 6-3 (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

