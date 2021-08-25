Left Menu

HC junks PIL challenging declaration of areas around Shoolpaneshwar sanctuary as eco-sensitive zone

By declaring the land as eco-sensitive zone, certain activities are being stopped.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed by Bharatiya Tribal Party MLA Mahesh Vasava challenging the declaration of 121 villages around Shoolpaneshwar Wildlife Sanctuary as eco-sensitive zone.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav dismissed the public interest litigation for "not being bona-fide" (genunine).

As many as 121 villages including the Gora village near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district were included in the eco-sensitive zone by a notification of the Union government on May 5, 2016.

The high court said if the rights of farmers in the area were affected due to the notification, they were free to pursue appropriate legal proceedings.

The PIL claimed that the livelihood of people living in these villages was in danger as the state government was taking away farm land, and a committee had been empowered to take decisions instead of the gram sabhas.

The Gujarat government alleged that the PIL had been filed late, and it was a "sponsored" petition. "By declaring the land as eco-sensitive zone, certain activities are being stopped. Agricultural activities continue," government pleader Manisha Lavkumar Shah told the court.

