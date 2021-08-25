Left Menu

Endangered fishing cat captured on camera in MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

The hunting of fishing cats is prohibited as per Schedule-1 of Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the release said. The biologists who are interested in research and study on the fishing cat can come and study here, it added.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:37 IST
Endangered fishing cat captured on camera in MP's Panna Tiger Reserve
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Fishing cat, one of the endangered animals in India, has been spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh, the state government said on Wednesday.

The fishing cat was captured on a camera installed in the tiger reserve, an official release by the government said.

The evidence of the fishing cat's presence was also witnessed earlier around the Ken river, which covers a 55-km-long stretch within the PTR, but this endangered animal was captured on the camera for the first time recently, it said.

This species of cat, which mostly eats fish as its food, is becoming extinct, it added. The hunting of fishing cats is prohibited as per Schedule-1 of Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the release said. The biologists who are interested in research and study on the fishing cat can come and study here, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021