Endangered fishing cat captured on camera in MP's Panna Tiger Reserve
The hunting of fishing cats is prohibited as per Schedule-1 of Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the release said. The biologists who are interested in research and study on the fishing cat can come and study here, it added.
- Country:
- India
Fishing cat, one of the endangered animals in India, has been spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh, the state government said on Wednesday.
The fishing cat was captured on a camera installed in the tiger reserve, an official release by the government said.
The evidence of the fishing cat's presence was also witnessed earlier around the Ken river, which covers a 55-km-long stretch within the PTR, but this endangered animal was captured on the camera for the first time recently, it said.
This species of cat, which mostly eats fish as its food, is becoming extinct, it added. The hunting of fishing cats is prohibited as per Schedule-1 of Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the release said. The biologists who are interested in research and study on the fishing cat can come and study here, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Panna
- India
- Tiger Reserve
ALSO READ
NCL collaborates with Madhya Pradesh for development of eco-mine tourism, eco-parks
'Indore set example for entire country', Madhya Pradesh CM on 'Water Plus' certificate for city
Newly-inducted cabinet ministers to go for Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on August 17
Podar International School sets up six new schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in 2021
Four new Indigo flights to start operating in Madhya Pradesh from 1 Sept