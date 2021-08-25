Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,601 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,601 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,601 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. A bulletin by Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer said that 16 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 13,766.

It said Chittoor district recorded six deaths, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore districts recorded two deaths each and while one person died each in Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts due to the disease. East Godavari, Chittoor, Nellore and West Godavari districts recorded more than 200 cases each.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 20,06,191. The state has 14,061 active cases. With 1,201 more persons recovering from the infection, the recoveries have gone up to 19,78,364. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

