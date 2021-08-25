Left Menu

Haryana Government decides to re-open schools from Sept 1 for classes 4 and 5

Haryana government on Wednesday has decided to open schools from September 1, for classes IV and V in all government and private schools in the state, informed the state government.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana government on Wednesday has decided to open schools from September 1, for classes IV and V in all government and private schools in the state, informed the state government. Education Minister, Kanwar Pal informed that classes will be organized for these students while strictly following the Standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued by the state department.

He said that "the students of these classes would be allowed to come to the school with the prior permission of their parents as per the letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs." Earlier, in July, the state government had decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9-12 from July 16 and for classes 6-8 from July 23. (ANI)

