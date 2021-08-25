Puducherry govt cuts VAT on petrol by 3%
Updated: 25-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 23:21 IST
Puducherry, Aug 25 (PTI): The Puducherry government on Wednesday said the territorial administration has cut value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by three per cent. The decision on the reduction was taken by the Chief Minister N Rangasamy at a meeting of the territorial cabinet earlier today and was approved by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, said an official press release here.
With the cut, the price of petrol would be reduced by Rs 2.43 per litre in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
