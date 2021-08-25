Left Menu

Puducherry govt cuts VAT on petrol by 3%

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 23:21 IST
Puducherry govt cuts VAT on petrol by 3%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Aug 25 (PTI): The Puducherry government on Wednesday said the territorial administration has cut value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by three per cent. The decision on the reduction was taken by the Chief Minister N Rangasamy at a meeting of the territorial cabinet earlier today and was approved by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, said an official press release here.

With the cut, the price of petrol would be reduced by Rs 2.43 per litre in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021