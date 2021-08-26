Fishermen protest against plan to shift them from Crawford Market

Hundreds of fishermen from across Mumbai and neighbouring areas staged a protest outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) headquarters in south Mumbai on Wednesday against its plan to relocate fish vendors from the historical Crawford Market.

Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS), said nearly 1,200 fishermen and representatives of the Koli community from all over Mumbai and neighbouring areas like Dahanu, Vasai, Thane and Raigad participated in the protest.

They were opposing the BMC's plan to shift fish vendors from Crawford Market in south Mumbai to Airoli in Navi Mumbai and other parts of Mumbai, he said. The BMC has already demolished the fish market in Dadar, he pointed out. Crawford Market acts like an agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) of fish trade and a shift to Airoli would affect business, Tandel claimed.

Fish vendors should be instead relocated nearby or somewhere in Dadar, he said.

Joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar met the AMMKS delegation though they had sought a meeting with municipal commissioner I S Chahal, he said, adding that they did not receive any assurance from the civic body.

In a representation submitted to the BMC, AMMKS demanded temporary relocation of fish vendors to Carnac Bunder and Cotton Green areas until a new shed is built for them at Crawford Market. PTI KK KRK KRK

