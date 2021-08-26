Newborn girl found abandoned in J-K's Udhampur

A newborn girl was found abandoned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and she was rescued by police and hospitalised, sources said on Wednesday.

Information about the baby was received on Monday and women constables rescued her. She is being looked after by police women and nurses, they said.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, a woman constable says that she does not know what amount of courage the child's mother had to abandon her. ''She feels like my own child,'' the constable said.

Police have registered a case and begun investigation, and the incident has been caught on a CCTV camera.

