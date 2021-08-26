Left Menu

Fishermen protest against plan to shift them from Mumbai's Crawford Market

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 08:51 IST
Fisherman from Mumbai and neighbouring areas have opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) plan to relocate fish vendors from the historical Crawford Market here.

Nearly 1,200 fishermen and representatives of the Koli community from across the city and neighbouring areas like Dahanu, Vasai, Thane and Raigad on Wednesday staged a protest outside the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, said Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS).

They opposed the BMC's plan to shift fish vendors from the Crawford Market in south Mumbai to Airoli in Navi Mumbai and other parts of the metropolis, he said. The BMC has already demolished the fish market in Mumbai's Dadar area, he pointed out.

The Crawford Market acts like an agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) of fish trade and shifting vendors to Airoli would affect the business, Tandel claimed.

He said fish vendors should instead be relocated nearby or somewhere in Dadar.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar met the AMMKS delegation though they had sought a meeting with BMC Commissioner I S Chahal, he said, adding that they did not receive any assurance from the civic body.

In a representation submitted to the BMC, AMMKS demanded temporary relocation of fish vendors to Carnac Bunder and Cotton Green areas in Mumbai, until a new shed is built for them at the Crawford Market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

