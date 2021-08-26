'Sukran ki Ardaas' offered at Jammu gurudwara after safe arrival of 3 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan

Devotees offered 'Sukran ki Ardaas' at Gurudwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu after the safe arrival of three 'Swaroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan where the Taliban has seized power. Speaking on the occasion, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sunil Sethi expressed gratitude towards 'Waheguru' for the safe arrival of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

"All the people of Jammu and Kashmir have gathered here today irrespective of the religion to thank 'Waheguru' that three 'Swaroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib have safely reached Delhi. We would also like to thank the Central government for its efforts to safeguard the religious sentiments of people," he said. Sethi also condemned the actions of the Taliban in Afghanistan. "Earlier when they came to Afghanistan, they broke the statues of Buddha. And now the way they have seized the control of Afghanistan is a matter of concern. Taliban's fight is not against religion but against humanity. They do not respect any religion. It is good that the three 'Swaroops' were brought here in time," he stated.

Sikh devotees visiting the Gurudwara also expressed their gratitude towards the Central government and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the safe arrival of the Sikh holy book. The three 'Swaroops' of Guru Granth Sahib were brought to Delhi from Kabul in an Air India flight with 78 evacuees from Afghanistan and were received at Delhi airport by Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, devotees also offered 'Sukran ki Ardaas' at Gurudwaras of Bhopal and Shimla after three 'Swaroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were flown back from Afghanistan. (ANI)

