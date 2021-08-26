US Trade and Development Agency and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Launch the US-India Climate Technologies Action Group

Business Wire India On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) launched the US-India Climate Technologies Action Group (CTAG), which aims to bring together major private and public sector stakeholders from both the countries on concrete initiatives that can contribute to advanced global action on climate.

The launch event brought together senior government officials and business leaders from India and the United States who engaged in a high-level dialogue on the ''Accelerating the Adoption of Climate Technology in India." Mr. Brian Heath, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy-New Delhi, Mr. Thomas R. Hardy, Director for Program Management, US Trade and Development Agency and Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, made initial remarks amidst industry leaders such as Mr. Atul Arya, Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist, IHS Markit, Mr. Mike Train, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Emerson and Mr. Visal Leng, President-Asia Pacific, Johnson Controls, to name a few.

Delivering the initial remarks, Mr. Thomas R. Hardy, Director for Program Management, US Trade and Development Agency said, "I am optimistic that USTDA's support will help connect India to innovative technologies and cutting-edge solutions from the United States that will have a meaningful impact on India's clean energy future." "With the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report issuing a global code red, the establishment of the US-India Climate Technologies Action Group (CTAG) is extremely significant and timely. USISPF, in collaboration with USTDA, is committed to advancing the two world's largest democracies' shared climate ambition. We look forward to establishing opportunities for businesses on both the sides to advance climate action, accelerate the deployment of clean technologies and climate-smart infrastructure in India, and improve the lives of millions," said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The event also marked the launch of the workshop series, titled ''Energy Resiliency Workshop Series – India,'' led by USTDA, IHS Markit, and USIN Foundation. The workshop series will provide an opportunity for the US and India energy sector to establish facts, forecasts, and scenarios of the energy resilience in the wake of the COVID-19 impacts on the global oil and gas business and aid in the capacity building of the Indian oil and gas sector in terms of carbon capture and hydrogen technologies.

About Climate Technologies Action Group – CTAG The Climate Technologies Action Group aims to integrate private and public sector inputs on concrete initiatives that can contribute to advanced global action on climate, facilitate US industry input on the latest climate-resilient technologies, share US business models with the Indian market to accelerate the development of the clean energy sector, mobilize capital for climate-smart infrastructure projects in India and strengthen the US-India bilateral relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)