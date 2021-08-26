Left Menu

3 dead in roof collapse in UP's Kanpur

Three persons were killed after a roof of a house collapsed in Kanpur on Thursday, the police said.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 10:13 IST
Anoop Singh, DCP, East Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed after a roof of a house collapsed in Kanpur on Thursday, the police said. While speaking to ANI Anoop Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Kanpur told that "A woman, her son and daughter were declared dead by doctors. Injured person's condition is stable."

Earlier, a fire department team rushed to the spot for a rescue operation. "The report of the roof collapsed was informed to the PCR of Himanpur of Bekanganj Police Station at around 6:24 am," MP Singh, Fire Officer.

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned officials to reach the spot immediately and carry out relief work and help the victims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

