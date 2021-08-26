Left Menu

45-year-old specially-abled Kerala woman appears for class 10 exam soon after her wedding

For this 45-year-old specially-abled Kerala woman, her will to continue her education was so strong that she appeared for her class 10 equivalency exam on Wednesday here in Alappuzha soon after her wedding.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 26-08-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 10:36 IST
Giji Mol appearing for class 10 equivalency exam in Alappuzha on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
For this 45-year-old specially-abled Kerala woman, her will to continue her education was so strong that she appeared for her class 10 equivalency exam on Wednesday here in Alappuzha soon after her wedding. Giji Mol, who got married to Sunil Kumar of Muhamma Panchayat on Wednesday morning said that she came straight to the exam hall post her wedding, to write the examination.

Giji stated that she dropped out of school halfway through her studies, but her desire to find a job prompted her to take up her studies again. "Today was my wedding. I wanted to work but since I didn't complete 10th, it always came as a hindrance to find a job. So I applied for the Equivalency Exam and I didn't want to miss the exam at all," Giji told ANI.

Overcoming her physical challenges, Giji said that she is hopeful of finding a suitable job after passing the exam. "Everyone should complete their education. It is very important," she added.

The District Panchayat President KG Rajeshwari and Vice President Adv. Bipin C Babu were among others who came to wish Giji all success in the examination. Giji appeared for the Physics exam on Wednesday. There are four more examinations left to be held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

