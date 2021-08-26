Left Menu

Odisha reports 849 new Covid-19 cases

Odisha on Thursday reported 849 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a release by the state government.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Odisha on Thursday reported 849 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a release by the state government. 721 patients have recovered, while 66 people succumbed to the infection during the same time duration.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 8,288 and total fatalities due to the infection are 7,628. 9,88,090 people have recovered from the infection, the release further said.

A total of 1,77,37,972 samples have been tested so far in the state, out of which 10,04,059 have returned positive. (ANI)

