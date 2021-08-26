Left Menu

Landslide blocks NH-3 in HP's Mandi district

A landslide near Pandoh in Mandi District on Thursday has led to the NH-3 being blocked.

ANI | Himachal Pradesh | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:25 IST
Landslide blocks NH-3 in HP's Mandi district
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A landslide near Pandoh in Mandi District on Thursday has led to the NH-3 being blocked. Ashish Sharma, ASP, Mandi, said the landslide has blocked the Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) and the road has been damaged.

It has been closed for now and the restoration will begin soon, the ASP further said. The District administration has deployed the forest and NHAI team at the spot.

No casualties have been reported in the incident till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

