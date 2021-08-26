Left Menu

Sikh community thanks PM Modi for bringing back Guru Granth Sahib 'Saroops' from Afghanistan

Members of the Sikh community in Bhopal on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after three 'Saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib were flown back from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of the country.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:41 IST
Members of the Sikh community during 'Sukran ki Ardas' offered at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Arera Colony, Bhopal on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Members of the Sikh community in Bhopal on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after three 'Saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib were flown back from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover of the country. They also thanked the Government of India for the safe return of Sikh and Hindu families from the war-torn country.

Their remarks came at the 'Sukran ki Ardas' offered at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Arera Colony, Bhopal after the return of the 'Saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. "The entire Sikh community thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the safe return of Sih and Hindu families. Today, a 'Sukran ki Ardaas' was held at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Arera Colony, Bhopal to pray for the safe return of the remaining Sikh and Hindu families who are still in Afghanistan," said a Gurudwara member while speaking to ANI.

Gurpreet Singh, another Gurudwara member said, "Sukran ki Ardaas was held at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Arera Colony after 'Saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib were flown back from Afghanistan. I thank the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the safe return of Sikh and Hindu families from Afghanistan. We pray to God for the safe return of the remaining Sikh and Hindu families in Afghanistan." 'Sukran ki Ardaas' was also performed at Gurudwaras in Jammu, Kanpur, Shimla and Amritsar.

The three copies of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib arrived from Kabul along with 75 evacuees from Afghanistan on an Indian Air Force plane on Tuesday. Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet on Tuesday, said, "Blessed to receive and pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago."

On Monday, Hardeep Singh Puri had informed about the three Sri Guru Granth Sahibs being taken to an IAF aircraft. "Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib are being escorted to IAF aircraft at Kabul Airport. 46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs along with stranded Indian nationals are blessed to return on the same flight," he had tweeted. (ANI)

