Left Menu

MP universities to also begin skill courses along with other subjects, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday that the state universities will now also have skill courses along with subjective courses.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 12:42 IST
MP universities to also begin skill courses along with other subjects, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the inaugural function. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday that the state universities will now also have skill courses along with subjective courses. The announcement was made in the inauguration ceremony of the States Vice-Chancellors' Workshops under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, Chouhan said, "the state government is also upgrading the IT sector and from now onwards all the state colleges will have skilled courses, apart from only subjective education. All the state universities will now provide agriculture education along with other courses." Further, he added, "If higher education is not able to provide the capability of earning livelihood then education is incomplete. Higher studies should be pursued by only those who are genuinely interested in it. Otherwise, a student should learn the courses based upon skills in order to gain employment and earn livelihood, directly after completing 12th."

Madhya Pradesh Governor Manughbai Patel was also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021