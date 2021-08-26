Left Menu

Tea Board should be made a promotional body, not regulatory: Bezboruah

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:42 IST
Tea Board should be made a promotional body, not regulatory: Bezboruah
  • Country:
  • India

Tea Board chairman P K Bezboruah on Thursday said the statutory body should be more of a promotional and marketing outfit rather than a regulatory one.

Bezboruah, who himself is a planter, said that given the present liberalized scenario, the removal of some sections of the Tea Act of 1953 will have no impact on the ground.

''I think the Tea Board should be more of a promotional and marketing body rather than a promotional one in the present liberalized environment'', Bezboruah said in the context of suspension of some sections of the Act by the government.

The Commerce ministry in a notification on August 23, 2021, said that sections 12 to 16, sections 39 and 40 of the Act will remain suspended with immediate effect.

Bezboruah said this implies that permission from the Tea Board will no longer be required for plantation of the crop.

''For the last 30 years, the small tea growers had not taken permission from the Tea Board and they contribute more than 50 per cent of the total production. So this suspension of the sections will have no impact on the ground'', he said Secretary-general of Indian Tea Association (ITA) Arijit Raha said that suspension of the sections will enable expansion of tea areas without any regulation increasing the oversupply situation which is affecting prices already.

''Since this is a suspension, there is scope for reconsideration by the government'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021