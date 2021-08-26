MRPL opens 25th retail outlet

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) commissioned its 25th petroleum retail outlet at Mandarthi in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district.

Mandarthi Temple trustee Dhananjaya Shetty, along with BHV Prasad, ED Projects, MRPL and B Sudarshan, GGM-Marketing Projects, MRPL jointly inaugurated the new retail outlet on Wednesday in the presence of other company officials, a release here said.

This retail outlet is a DODO (Dealer-Owned-Dealer-Operated) model outlet located at Brahmavar-Mandarthi Road, being run as 'Mandarthi Fuel Point.' MRPL, with the backing of ONGC, entered the retail marketing segment with the establishment of its first retail outlet in the year 2005 at the cargo gate of the company.

In the year 2020, MRPL commissioned 18 new retail outlets at various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru regions. The company reached another milestone with the commissioning of its first retail outlet in Kerala at Koolimad junction near Kozhikode on March 31 last. MRPL plans to expand its retail outlet operation in Karnataka and Kerala and also to set up new retail outlets in Assam, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)