Left Menu

MRPL opens 25th retail outlet

MRPL plans to expand its retail outlet operation in Karnataka and Kerala and also to set up new retail outlets in Assam, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:08 IST
MRPL opens 25th retail outlet
  • Country:
  • India

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) commissioned its 25th petroleum retail outlet at Mandarthi in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district.

Mandarthi Temple trustee Dhananjaya Shetty, along with BHV Prasad, ED Projects, MRPL and B Sudarshan, GGM-Marketing Projects, MRPL jointly inaugurated the new retail outlet on Wednesday in the presence of other company officials, a release here said.

This retail outlet is a DODO (Dealer-Owned-Dealer-Operated) model outlet located at Brahmavar-Mandarthi Road, being run as 'Mandarthi Fuel Point.' MRPL, with the backing of ONGC, entered the retail marketing segment with the establishment of its first retail outlet in the year 2005 at the cargo gate of the company.

In the year 2020, MRPL commissioned 18 new retail outlets at various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru regions. The company reached another milestone with the commissioning of its first retail outlet in Kerala at Koolimad junction near Kozhikode on March 31 last. MRPL plans to expand its retail outlet operation in Karnataka and Kerala and also to set up new retail outlets in Assam, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021