AMU protests: Internal inquiry committee set up to look into matter, says University

Days after protests erupted in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) over its Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor condoling the demise of former chief minister Kalyan Singh, the University has informed that it has set up an internal inquiry committee to look into the matter further. Speaking to ANI, Public Relations Officer of the Univerity Omar Saleem Peerzada said, "As soon as we got to know about the incident, we as per the University rules, established an internal inquiry committee. AMU has zero tolerance for baseless allegations levied against the University. We can talk about the incident only after the report on the internal inquiry comes out."

Speaking on the matter, BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Manvendra Pratap Singh said, "The way the protests erupted in the University that day, it seemed like the protestors are pro-Taliban and anti-Ghani government. The way the protestors projected themselves, it felt like they do not value the contribution of Kalyan ji in our society. The University must take action on this soon." Posters condemning the Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor for condoling former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's demise appeared on the campus on the intervening night of August 23-24.

Following this, protests erupted on the University campus. Posters were put up on the AMU campus raising the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and blaming Kalyan Singh for the Babri demolition. The Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned the incident and termed that such activities will act as an obstruction to the developmental plans in the state.

Mansoor, in a statement, had expressed grief over the death of Kalyan Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri masjid was demolished in 1992. Speaking to media here, Proctor Professor Mohammed Wasim Ali said: "Two posters were put up at the outer wall of Jama Masjid situated in the university and two-three posters were found lying at another place. Through my sources, I am trying to find out as to who have put up these posters."

Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on August 21, due to sepsis and multi organ failure at the age of 89. (ANI)

