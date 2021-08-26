Coimbatore, Aug 26 (PTI) ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of the city-based ELGi Equipments Ltd, one of the world's leading air compressor manufacturers, completed a compressed air system upgrade at the Pintura Industrial Reus S.A. (PIRSA) plant in Callus, Spain.

ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of the city-based ELGi Equipments Ltd, one of the world's leading air compressor manufacturers, completed a compressed air system upgrade at the Pintura Industrial Reus S.A. (PIRSA) plant in Callus, Spain.

With the upgrade, PIRSA, a Spanish producer of paints, pavements, coatings, and waterproofing for the food and pharmaceutical industry, improved the site's productivity and energy efficiency levels, resulting in approximate savings of 1,500 EUR a month, a company release said Thursday.

ELGi and Klug, ELGi's Channel Partner in Spain, replaced the customer's aging and inefficient system with a turnkey compressed air solution that supports the transportation of paint through a network of pipes for canning and shot blasting.

The new system features the ELGi EG75 VFD (variable-frequency drive) unit and the combination of the low rotational speed and a variable - frequency drive ensures the compressor adapts to changes in demand while optimizing the airflow, resulting in higher reliability, lower energy consumption, and reduced noise, it said.

''Working together with ELGi proved to be a game-changer for us,'' said Miguel Angel Martin, PIRSA owner and General Manager.

''The new unit delivered immediate results, comprising a 40 per cent reduction in energy consumption and lower maintenance costs. This translated into lower electricity bills and lower operating costs. The results? We lowered our production site's carbon footprint and met our quality standards while continuing to deliver only the best products for our customers,'' he said, ''As air compressor manufacturers, we believe in right-sizing compressors for our customer's requirements. We study customer applications and recommend the right size of compressors, ensuring our energy-efficient products provide customers with significant savings in energy costs translating to a reduction in carbon footprint while reducing environmental impact.'' ELGi Iberia Regional Manager Victor Escolano Marco said.

