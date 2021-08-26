Left Menu

Coimbatore, Aug 26 (PTI) ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of the city-based ELGi Equipments Ltd, one of the world's leading air compressor manufacturers, completed a compressed air system upgrade at the Pintura Industrial Reus S.A. (PIRSA) plant in Callus, Spain.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:16 IST
Coimbatore, Aug 26 (PTI) ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of the city-based ELGi Equipments Ltd, one of the world's leading air compressor manufacturers, completed a compressed air system upgrade at the Pintura Industrial Reus S.A. (PIRSA) plant in Callus, Spain.
  • Country:
  • India

ELGi Compressors Europe, a subsidiary of the city-based ELGi Equipments Ltd, one of the world's leading air compressor manufacturers, completed a compressed air system upgrade at the Pintura Industrial Reus S.A. (PIRSA) plant in Callus, Spain.

With the upgrade, PIRSA, a Spanish producer of paints, pavements, coatings, and waterproofing for the food and pharmaceutical industry, improved the site's productivity and energy efficiency levels, resulting in approximate savings of 1,500 EUR a month, a company release said Thursday.

ELGi and Klug, ELGi's Channel Partner in Spain, replaced the customer's aging and inefficient system with a turnkey compressed air solution that supports the transportation of paint through a network of pipes for canning and shot blasting.

The new system features the ELGi EG75 VFD (variable-frequency drive) unit and the combination of the low rotational speed and a variable - frequency drive ensures the compressor adapts to changes in demand while optimizing the airflow, resulting in higher reliability, lower energy consumption, and reduced noise, it said.

''Working together with ELGi proved to be a game-changer for us,'' said Miguel Angel Martin, PIRSA owner and General Manager.

''The new unit delivered immediate results, comprising a 40 per cent reduction in energy consumption and lower maintenance costs. This translated into lower electricity bills and lower operating costs. The results? We lowered our production site's carbon footprint and met our quality standards while continuing to deliver only the best products for our customers,'' he said, ''As air compressor manufacturers, we believe in right-sizing compressors for our customer's requirements. We study customer applications and recommend the right size of compressors, ensuring our energy-efficient products provide customers with significant savings in energy costs translating to a reduction in carbon footprint while reducing environmental impact.'' ELGi Iberia Regional Manager Victor Escolano Marco said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021