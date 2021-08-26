3 members of family die by suicide due to debt burden in Andhra's Chittoor
Three members of the same family allegedly committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Wednesday due to the heavy debts incurred, informed police.
Three members of the same family allegedly committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Wednesday due to the heavy debts incurred, informed police. The incident took place in Rachapalem village under Puttur municipality of Chittoor district.
According to police, Satish, the eldest son of Sankaraiah (55) and Guruvamma (50) owed more than Rs 1.5 crore to people he knew. Satish ran away from home when he was not able to pay the debt. "Satish had raised huge debts. Locals say the debts are almost Rs 1.5 crore. Those who gave debts have been pressurising Satish to repay. Unable to do so, Satish ran away from the house almost a week ago," said Puthur Sub Inspector M Venateswarlu.
He further said the creditors started demanding that the family repay the loan amounts. "Unable to bear the pressure, Sankaraiah, Guramma, and Vinay his younger brother consumed pesticide and committed suicide on Wednesday late night. The police came to know the matter and shifted the three of them to Puttur government hospital and doctors started treating them at midnight. However, by 3 am the three died," said Venateswarlu.
A case has been filed under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
