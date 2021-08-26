Thermax bags Rs 293-cr boiler package order

Thermax Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged Rs 293 crore boiler package contract from a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India.

This turnkey project -- based on the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model -- encompasses civil, structural, mechanical work, Thermax Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Thermax Babcock and Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thermax, has concluded a Rs 293 crore order for a boiler package comprising 3x oil and gas-fired boilers on an EPC basis for a refinery and petrochemical complex in western India, it said.

The scope of supply includes design, manufacture, installation, erection, commissioning, and testing of the 3x oil and gas-fired boilers. Thermax MD and CEO Ashish Bhandari said: ''TBWES has won the order in this competitive bidding project owing to its proven product experience, compliance to quality standards, manufacturing and EPC capabilities''.

Pune-based Thermax Limited is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. It offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control, and chemicals. Thermax has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

