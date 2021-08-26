Left Menu

Delhi: Woman dies by suicide in JNU campus

A woman died allegedly after falling from the second floor of the Brahmaputra Hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:49 IST
The deceased has been identified as Madhuri Kumari.

The police said that her husband, Santosh is doing PhD from the JNU. Amit Goel, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi said that no suicide note has been found.

"Madhuri had married her husband 3-4 months back and had come to his hostel. She used to experience epileptic seizures and faced seizures last night too, after which she was taken to the Health Centre and then the Safdarjung Hospital and she was allowed to go home later," Goel told ANI. "When her husband was in the bathroom in the morning, he got to know that she had jumped from the building. No suicide note has been found. The SDM has been informed and her parents are coming too," he said. (ANI)

