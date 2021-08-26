Left Menu

Man who opened fire at youth in Delhi held

A man who allegedly fired at a youth near the Delhi-Gurugram border was arrested on Thursday morning, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:56 IST
Man who opened fire at youth in Delhi held
Amit Goel, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man who allegedly fired at a youth near the Delhi-Gurugram border was arrested on Thursday morning, the police said. A youth suffered a gunshot injury on the head after the driver of a car opened fire on a group of friends in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday, said Delhi Police.

While speaking to ANI Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Amit Goel of South-West Delhi said that "In a possible incident of road rage, a blue car at toll near Delhi-Gurugram border shot at the driver of an adjacent car, which didn't listen to the former's honking. The injured was taken to a Noida hospital by his three friends who were in the car. Victim out of danger." The friends are identified as Sandeep (victim), Vipin, Gaurav, Ashu who hail from Noida and were returning from Bhiwadi.

"Accused arrested after the complainant identified him. The accused has been identified as Nitin Raghuvanshi. He confirmed that he was drunk and doesn't remember clearly about the incident," Goel further said. The Additional DCP also informed that the accused also had an accident in Kalkaji with a Taxi and left his damaged car to the mechanic for repair work.

The police are still searching for the unlicensed weapon which was used in committing the crime. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021