10 die after consuming spurious liquor in Agra

At least ten people died in Agra due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:27 IST
Amit Gupta, Agra Commissioner (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
At least ten people died in Agra due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor. According to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, methyl alcohol was present in the body of four people.

"10 people died due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor in Agra. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of four people states the presence of methyl alcohol in their body," said Amit Gupta, Agra Divisional Commissioner. He said that samples of two more people were sent for examination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

