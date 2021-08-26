Left Menu

President Ramaphosa attends G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Berlin

The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the G20 German Presidency in 2017 to promote private investment into the African continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:57 IST
President Ramaphosa attends G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Berlin
President Ramaphosa is scheduled to have a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss bilateral and regional issues. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Berlin, Germany, to attend a G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) meeting, which starts today.

The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the G20 German Presidency in 2017 to promote private investment into the African continent.

Currently, 12 African countries have joined the initiative: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

South Africa, which is a member of the G20, co-chairs the initiative alongside Germany.

The Berlin meetings will include a G20 Investment Summit, as well as a separate meeting of Heads of State and Government, where discussions will take place on ways in which to improve the business environment and increase investment in Africa.

The conference will also discuss vaccine production in Africa, which is key to enabling African countries to build back stronger, faster and more inclusively and ensuring that post-pandemic African economies become more resilient and equitable.

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to have a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The President is accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor

The meetings will conclude on Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021