Left Menu

Temples reopen in Patna after govt allows reopening of religious places

Temples reopened after a gap of about four months in Patna on Thursday following the state government's decision to allow more relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions and let places of worship reopen.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:14 IST
Temples reopen in Patna after govt allows reopening of religious places
Mahavir Temple, Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Temples reopened after a gap of about four months in Patna on Thursday following the state government's decision to allow more relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions and let places of worship reopen. Many people made their way to the Mahavir Temple.

"Adequate safety measures have been put in place so that the people can have darshan and offer prayers with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols," said the head priest of the Mahavir Temple. He also said, "A large crowd is expected to show up on Saturday and Tuesday but we have requested the police to check and maintain the social distancing inside the temple".

"Till now only the ground floor of the temple is allowed to the devotees for the darshan and the Paath is not allowed for now", he added. Social distancing norms were followed to avoid any transmission of COVID-19. Sanitiser dispensers were also installed in the temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021