Left Menu

West Bengal: BSF nabs drug trafficker, seizes 25 kg cannabis, 55 bottles of Phensydyl

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday nabbed a drug trafficker and seized 25 kg cannabis on the India-Bangladesh border of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:32 IST
West Bengal: BSF nabs drug trafficker, seizes 25 kg cannabis, 55 bottles of Phensydyl
Arrested drug trafficker and seized cannabis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday nabbed a drug trafficker and seized 25 kg cannabis on the India-Bangladesh border of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. In another operation of the BSF, 55 bottles of Phensydyl were also seized from the area.

As per the BSF, the drug trafficker is a Bangladeshi. The accused has been arrested, and the intoxicants have been seized by the forces. A case under relevant sections has also been registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021