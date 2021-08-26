Left Menu

Russia evacuates around 360 citizens from Afghanistan

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia evacuated around 360 of its citizens from Afghanistan on Wednesday, Interfax news agency cited the Russian ambassador to the country as saying on Thursday.

Around 100 Russian citizens remain in Afghanistan and have chosen to stay there, for now, another news agency, TASS, quoted the same ambassador as saying.

