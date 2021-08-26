Russia evacuates around 360 citizens from Afghanistan
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:22 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia evacuated around 360 of its citizens from Afghanistan on Wednesday, Interfax news agency cited the Russian ambassador to the country as saying on Thursday.
Around 100 Russian citizens remain in Afghanistan and have chosen to stay there, for now, another news agency, TASS, quoted the same ambassador as saying.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban take control of northern Afghan borders, Russia says
Russia's Sputnik V shot around 83% effective against Delta variant, health minister says
Germany arrests British diplomat suspected of spying for Russia
Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia
Germany: British worker detained for alleged Russian spying