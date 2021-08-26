Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Ship Vigraha to be commissioned by Rajnath Singh

The 98-meter OPV, with a complement of 11 officers and 110 sailors, has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro Ship Building Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:25 IST
The ship is also designed to carry one twin-engine Helicopter and four high-speed boats for boarding operation, search & rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Vigraha, seventh in the series of Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), will be commissioned by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in Chennai on August 28, 2021. The ship will be based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and operate on the eastern seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).

The 98-meter OPV, with a complement of 11 officers and 110 sailors, has been designed and built indigenously by Larsen & Toubro Ship Building Limited. It is fitted with advanced technology radars, navigation & communication equipment, sensors and machinery capable of operating in tropical sea conditions. The vessel is armed with a 40/60 Bofors gun and fitted with two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun with the fire control system. The ship is also equipped with an integrated bridge system, integrated platform management system, automated power management system and high-power external fire-fighting system.

The ship is also designed to carry one twin-engine Helicopter and four high-speed boats for boarding operation, search & rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol. The ship is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spills at sea. The ship displaces approximately 2,200 tons and is propelled by two 9100 KW diesel engines to attain a maximum speed of 26 nautical miles per hour with the endurance of 5000 nm at economical speed.

The ship, on joining the Coast Guard Eastern fleet, will be deployed extensively for EEZ surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard Charter to safeguard the country's maritime interests. The ICG, with this ship joining the fleet, will have 157 ships and 66 aircraft in its inventory.

The commissioning ceremony will also be attended by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri M K Stalin, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Director General Indian Coast Guard Shri K Natarajan and other senior dignitaries of the central & state governments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

