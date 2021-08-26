Left Menu

Govt to establish task team to work with farmers' association in Limpopo

The Thakadu Tša Naga Farmers Association were given permission to occupy 20 hectares land by King Sekhukhune and have the vision to develop the 10 hectares for fish and chicken farming and 10 hectares for vegetable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:49 IST
Govt to establish task team to work with farmers' association in Limpopo
The task team will expose the association to aquaculture through basic training activities and site visits to commercial farms. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an effort to support, a farmers' association in Limpopo interested in developing land for farming to address unemployment in the area, the government will establish a task team to work with the association.

The Thakadu Tša Naga Farmers Association were given permission to occupy 20 hectares land by King Sekhukhune and have the vision to develop the 10 hectares for fish and chicken farming and 10 hectares for vegetable.

"To support Thakadu Tša Naga Farmers Association with inland fish farming a technical task team which includes, but not limited to Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism; and Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, will be established," Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Makhotso Sotyu, said on Thursday.

The task team will expose the association to aquaculture through basic training activities and site visits to commercial farms. It will also facilitate a feasibility study for the establishment of a fish farm.

The task team will in collaboration with the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, facilitate the development of a business plan which includes designs, funding model, operations and marketing.

In addition, it will facilitate aquaculture authorization, investigate sources of funding relevant to the business plan and business model as well as develop farm infrastructure and implement fish farming activities.

Addressing community members in Mohlaletse, Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality in Limpopo, the Deputy Minister said officials from the Department's Fisheries branch conducted a basic technical assessment on inland fish farming on Monday.

"Since the chicken farming and vegetables fall outside of our Department's mandate we will bring it to the attention of the relevant Department," Sotyu said.

The Deputy Minister urged community members, the association and traditional leadership to play their part in keeping the environment clean.

"In terms of promoting greening in this area, the department is donating 500 trees to be planted in 12 schools including garden tools. At least 15 job opportunities have been created for locals. Tree planting started on 17 August and will continue until all the trees are planted," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021