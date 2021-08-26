Left Menu

Cambodia seeks return of ship carrying country's first oil output

Kris Energy terminated the ship's service when the vessel had called at Thailand for crew change and refuelling, but was unsuccessful, World Tankers said. Subsequently, MT Strovolos sailed to Batam, Indonesia, to make a crew change, but was detained by local authorities, the company said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:26 IST
Cambodia seeks return of ship carrying country's first oil output
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Cambodian government is seeking the return of an oil tanker and its crew who have been detained in Indonesia, alleging that the ship had loaded oil illegally from an offshore oil field, a government official said on Thursday. The Bahamas-flagged tanker MT Strovolos and its crew were detained in waters near the Anambas Islands of Indonesia on July 27, the Indonesian Navy said in a statement.

The vessel is carrying Cambodia's first-ever oil production from an offshore oil field which began operation in December 2020. However, the cargo has been stuck onboard the tanker since May as the project developer KrisEnergy entered liquidation in June after being unable to pay debts. "I am worried," Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy spokesman Cheap Suor said. "We have already requested (for) a long time to send them back, the oil, the vessel, and the crew who stole it, and left without permission from the Cambodian authorities."

Indonesia's navy is preparing to charge the captain of the ship for loading oil illegally in Cambodia and anchoring in Indonesian waters without permission, according to local authorities and the vessel owner. The stop followed a red notice issued by the Cambodian embassy on July 24 that asked Indonesian authorities to arrest on suspicion of stealing around 300,000 barrels of Cambodian crude, the Indonesian Navy said.

The vessel was taken to Batam for quarantine on July 30. The captain of the ship, a Bangladeshi, has been named a suspect for anchoring without permission in Indonesian waters, the Navy said, adding it was working with local prosecutors on the case.

World Tankers Management, operators of MT Strovolos, confirmed the detention of the tanker and crew members. "We regret to report that some members of the crew have been detained ashore by the Indonesian authorities and remain so detained whilst the remaining crew is stuck onboard the vessel unable to disembark," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

STORAGE FACILITY World Tankers denied the oil had been loaded illegally and that the ship did not have permission to anchor in Indonesian waters.

The ship had arrived at the field in November and was used as a storage facility for the field's production, which halted when the ship reached capacity, said a source familiar with the project who declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the media. MT Strovolos loaded crude oil from the Apsara field in the Gulf of Thailand on May 21, based on the understanding that the cargo belonged to charterer Kris Energy (Apsara) Co Ltd - KrisEnergy's Cambodian arm - World Tankers said.

However, the charterer defaulted on payment and failed to supply fuel to the ship when its fuel levels fell critically low, World Tankers said, adding that the vessel had to carry out a crew change as most of the staff had been onboard since September 2020. Kris Energy terminated the ship's service when the vessel had called at Thailand for crew change and refueling but was unsuccessful, World Tankers said.

Subsequently, MT Strovolos sailed to Batam, Indonesia, to make a crew change, but was detained by local authorities, the company said. KrisEnergy said on June 4 it was unable to pay its debts and would proceed to liquidation.

KrisEnergy has a 95% stake in the field while the Cambodian government holds the remaining 5%. The Thai Navy, KrisEnergy, and its liquidator did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021