Welcome Centre's move to hike Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane: BJP Kisan Morcha

The BJP Kisan Morcha on Thursday welcomed the central government's move to increase Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 290 per quintal for the 2021-22 marketing year.

The Centre on Wednesday had hiked the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers by Rs 5 per quintal to Rs 290 a quintal for 2021-22 marketing year, but ruled out any immediate increase in the selling price of sugar.

At a press conference, BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar said, ''The Narendra Modi government has always worked for the welfare of farmers. We welcome the decision and thank the government for giving this gift to sugarcane farmers.'' BJP MP and former president of the party's Kisan Morcha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar also congratulated the central government. ''The Modi government has reduced farmers expenses in crop cultivation and did maximum purchase of crops on MSPs. This (increasing FRP) is a big gift for sugarcane farmers,'' Tomar said.

He further said sugar mills were auctioned during the regime of previous governments but ever since the Modi government came to power things have changed.

''In this government, the capacity of sugar mills was increased and new sugar mills are also being set up. Earlier in 2013-14, payments of farmers were not cleared for 2-3 years but today there is no such situation. The income of farmers have increased and payments are being done timely under Modi government,'' Tomar said.

Hitting out at opposition parties, Chahar said they are playing politics in the garb of farmers' movement. ''It is being seen that workers of opposition political parties are participating in the farmers' movement. The country's farmer is working and expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi as the work this government did in seven years, were not done by the Congress government in last 65 years,'' Chahar said.

