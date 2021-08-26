Left Menu

Andhra: 400 litres of country liquor worth Rs 2 lakh seized; smuggler arrested

400 litres of country liquor worth Rs 2 lakh which was being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh via Krishna river was seized by the Guntur police on Wednesday.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
400 litres of country liquor worth Rs 2 lakh which was being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh via Krishna river was seized by the Guntur police on Wednesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurajala, Meher Jayaram Prasad, during a press conference said the liquor was being transported in a dingy boat on the Krishna River. He also informed that the main smuggler has been arrested.

Prasad said, "Enforcement is being strictly implemented in Macharla Mandal on public vices like Gutka, country liquor and liquor illegally being brought into the state from Telangana and gambling. As part of that, 400 litres of country liquor was seized in Ekonampeta village in the limits of Vijayapuri South Police Station. The worth of illegal liquor caught is almost Rs 2 lakhs." "The liquor was made in Telangana. It was carried in a dingy boat on the Krishna river and was being brought into Macharla. The police team based on reliable information reached the spot and caught the country liquor," he added.

The main arrested accused has been identified as Nerawat Ranga alias Ranga Naik (36) from Nalgonda district. However, two accused from Macharla to whom the liquor was being supplied to escaped the scene, but the police were successful in identifying them. "They have been identified. We will soon catch and remand them," he said.

Further, Prasad informed, "In past also, that is on August 1, we caught another 380 litres of ID arrack. Through CDR analysis, we found that the accused in that case was also the same, Nerawat Ranga. Action will be taken against him." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

