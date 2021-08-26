'They should not have gone there': Karnataka Home Minister on Mysuru gang rape case; Congress hits back

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday questioned the timing of the college student's visit to the deserted site on the outskirts of Mysuru where she was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified men. The minister also alleged that the Congress party was politicising the issue in order to gain political mileage saying "The Congress is trying to rape me".

Speaking to media persons here Jnanendra said: "First of all, they (the victims) have gone to a deserted spot at 7-7:30 pm. They should not have gone there, but they have gone and we can't stop anyone from going anywhere. No one goes there because it's a deserted land. They could have (instead) gone to the park." "I'm going today to Mysore and I will take information and we will see where are lapses, we will take care that such an incident must not happen," the Karnataka home minister said.

He also alleged the opposition Congress party of politicising the matter and reminded Congress that many similar incidents had taken place during its regime as well. "The rape happened there in Mysuru but Congress trying to rape me, trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage in that incident. It was an inhuman incident. It happened somewhere, instead of telling us to detect the case, they are trying to gain political mileage, people are watching it, I have already given instructions to crack the case, we are working on it. We are working on it to send a message that such incidents should not happen."

"Congress is trying to politicise such unfortunate incidents. This is not the time to politicise it. There were many such cases during the Congress regime. As BJP is in power now, they are trying to pin it on us," he added. Home Minister Jnanendra also gave details of the college student and said that she is in shock.

"The victim has been admitted to the hospital and is in shock. Hence the statement has not been recorded. Police are trying to trace the accused and strict action will be taken against them. No one has been arrested, we are awaiting details. This is an unfortunate case. As per the information, the victim is from Mumbai," said Jnanendra. Karnataka Congress has condemned Jnanendra's remarks. "Not just him but his entire party should answer for such irresponsible statements," said KPCC president DK Shivakumar. He also said that the police should immediately "book cases against Congressmen who were attempting to rape the Home Minister".

He also tweeted: "The gang rape of a college student in Mysuru has left me shaken. If there's something worse it is the apathy of the BJP government in bringing her justice. Former Congress MP Sri VS Ugrappa will lead a team to ensure the culprits are caught and given the strictest punishment." BK Hariprasad, Congress leader said that it is unfortunate that rapes are happening in Mysore and that Karnataka was becoming another Uttar Pradesh. "Shame on home minister he hasn't visited Mysore yet. I condemn the government. Home minister should not take shelter under what happened in other government's tenure," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is in Delhi today termed the gang-rape incident "unfortunate", stating that his government has taken the issue seriously, promising that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice. Bommai on Wednesday ordered a probe into the alleged gang-rape of a girl student in Mysuru's Lalithadripura layout on August 24. Addressing media on Wednesday Bommai said that he has directed the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits.

A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend. (ANI)

