Sea cucumbers seized in TN
PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 26-08-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 20:01 IST
Nearly 250 kg of sea cucumbers, meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, were seized from an unmanned boat here on Thursday.
The seizure was estimated to be around Rs 2.5 lakh, a forest department official said.
Forest department officials are on the lookout for those involved in the incident.
