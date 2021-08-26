Air Cushion Vehicle Hangar inaugurated in TN
It was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu in the presence of Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, an official release said here.The hangar can cater to a load of 4.5 tonnes per square metre and can accomodate ACVs for safe berthing and maintenance.
- Country:
- India
An Air Cushion Vehicle Hangar was inaugurated at the Indian Coast Guard station in Mandapam, about 580 kms from here, on Thursday.
The facility has a ramp spread across 15 metres on land and 7.5 metres inside sea for safe launching of Air Cushion Vehicles (hovercraft). It was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu in the presence of Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, an official release said here.
The hangar can cater to a load of 4.5 tonnes per square metre and can accomodate ACVs for safe berthing and maintenance. It would also enable in-house repairs thereby saving the government exchequer, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)