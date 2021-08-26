Air Cushion Vehicle Hangar inaugurated in TN

An Air Cushion Vehicle Hangar was inaugurated at the Indian Coast Guard station in Mandapam, about 580 kms from here, on Thursday.

The facility has a ramp spread across 15 metres on land and 7.5 metres inside sea for safe launching of Air Cushion Vehicles (hovercraft). It was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu in the presence of Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, an official release said here.

The hangar can cater to a load of 4.5 tonnes per square metre and can accomodate ACVs for safe berthing and maintenance. It would also enable in-house repairs thereby saving the government exchequer, the release added.

